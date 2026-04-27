Alicia Carmody and Rosie DiMare reveal unaired details of their huge argument on RHORI

In episode four of RHORI, Alicia Carmody and Rosie DiMare had a massive argument but a lot of it was cut, and now they have revealed the unaired details.

Rosie explained that things started earlier when she had told Liz McGraw that some people, especially Ashley Iaconetti, “can be intimidated” by her and that she “can be a little scary” at times. She said, “She was totally fine while we were on the little machine. And suddenly, I’m like the worst person in the world for saying she’s scary.”

At the same time, Alicia had also been talking about Liz’s personality. She told the group, “We do all have to walk on eggshells with her, me included. She’s no bullsh*t. I even get scared of her, and I don’t get scared of anybody.”

So there was already a bit of tension building. But the actual argument started during a group outing when Rosie brought up what Alicia had said, and that’s where it all went wrong.

Rosie explained on the After Show, “At Rail Explorers, Liz is saying this apology of, ‘I’ve never been like that before in my entire life, and this is, like, not like me at all.’ And so, yeah, like, I did say Alicia said you’ve always been like this, thinking maybe it was, like, a moment to self-reflect or, like, elaborate.” She added, “I mean, I could have kept my mouth shut, too, so, like, there’s that, but…”

From Rosie’s point of view, it wasn’t meant to be a big deal. She even said she didn’t expect Alicia to react the way she did, explaining, “I knew Alicia had it in her ’cause, like, she can be really fiery. I just didn’t think, like, acknowledging something she said the day before was, like, so deep.”

But Alicia said Rosie’s whole approach felt off. She even described the moment by saying her eyes had “turned neon green” when she confronted her. Alicia admitted, “I don’t think that she realised what she was doing.”

Then she got really direct about what annoyed her, saying, “I’ll tell you what pissed me the f*ck off about Rosie.”

Alicia explained, “I said, ‘Yeah, she was always like this,’ in a way like she had a hard life, like kind of trying to explain Liz, like, without talking sh*t… I was trying to make Liz softer than what they were trying to [portray] her as.”

But according to Alicia, Rosie completely twisted that. She said, “Rosie, the next day, took it… That’s when I lost my sh*t. I don’t like someone twisting that. That’s f*cked up.”

She added, “To me, that’s a red flag, and b*tch, you’re not gonna get away with that with me, b*tch. You know what I mean? Don’t f*ck with me.” And then, “I think that she was testing the waters, and then she was like, I am gonna dip my feet in. And it was the wrong f*ckin’ pond. Not with me.”

But what’s actually quite surprising is how fast it all got resolved.

Alicia admitted she can be quick to react, saying, “I definitely have a temper. My mother always told me that. It’s, like, very loud.”

But once Rosie apologised, everything shifted. She said, “But when she apologised to me, I knew that she didn’t mean it, and I was like, ‘I love you.’ The fact that you acknowledged it. It’s not like you f*cked Billy. Like, I can move on. I knew that she was sorry, and I love Rosie for that.”

And now, things are actually good between them. Giving an update, Alicia said, “She’s a good friend right now.”

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