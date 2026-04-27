RHORI’s Kelsey actually hooked up with Liz McGraw’s friend Dino, and it all got really messy

'He would show up to places that I was at'

So, after Kelsey Swanson’s huge fight with Liz McGraw about the “ongoing” affair rumours on RHORI, Kelsey admitted to her past with Dino, where she hooked up with him, and it all got a bit complicated.

Dino is Gerry McGraw’s friend, who was rumoured to be dating Liz. But she has denied all claims, saying, “It’s all Bullsh*it.”

She also said, “He’s my little brother. I love this person. We also had an unconventional friendship that people didn’t understand. Was it completely right? No. Did we have this torrid affair? No. Did I ever sleep with this human? Absolutely No. But he means a lot to me.”

Now, after Kelsey’s “ongoing affair” comment, Liz said that Kelsey had her “own story with Dino”, suggesting there had been a past connection between them.

Kelsey later addressed it herself and said, “I think maybe it was because I have a different experience with him myself.” She then added, “Just my instinct was to, like, withdraw and, like, put him off because mine wasn’t so good.”

Then she explained things more directly to a producer, saying, “I had a very weak, vulnerable moment of my life almost 10 years ago and hooked up with Dino. Me and my boyfriend weren’t exclusively dating. At the time I wasn’t getting attention, he happened to be the one to fill that void.”

She also admitted it didn’t turn into anything serious. And added that she quickly realised it wasn’t for her and, eventually, as she put it, she “hated” Dino.

Kelsey also described why she distanced herself, explaining that things with him became uncomfortable. She claimed, “He would show up to places that I was at and not want me to talk to other people or other guys.” She added, “That’s why I tried just, like, cutting him, like, completely out of my life.”

So when all the drama with Liz came up, Kelsey said it wasn’t simple for her. She told Liz, “I have, like, PTSD over it.”

Liz said Kelsey’s reaction during the argument felt personal. She said, “She was trying to distance her own story with Dino by pointing the finger at me.”

Later on, during a calmer conversation between the two, Liz acknowledged they had very different experiences, saying, “I get that, babe. We’ve had vastly different experiences.” Kelsey also said she avoids it “like the plague”, and Liz said she understood that.

Liz then said, “Onward and upward, my little sis. Now will you help me move the rest of my sh*t off this f*ckin’ boat so we can all move on?”

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