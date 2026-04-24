He was totally against Temptation Island, so why did Mikey finally agree to go with Sydney?

Temptation Island season two’s Mikey and Sydney’s relationship was already a bit complicated before they set foot on the island, and even though Mikey didn’t want to go on the show in the first place, now, he and Sydney have both explained what really happened and why he eventually changed his mind.

Sydney was the one who wanted to do the show

Sydney said she had barely watched the show before, but once the opportunity came up, she thought it could actually help their relationship. She explained during the reunion episode on The Viall Files, “When the opportunity presented itself and I brought it to him, he was like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

Sydney added, “He had watched multiple seasons. I had never watched it. I had watched it with him like three episodes and I was like, ‘oh.’”

Even so, she still wanted to give it a go and see what would happen. At the time, Sydney had doubts about Mikey based on how their relationship started. She explained that when they first met in college, things weren’t exactly smooth, and it affected her trust in him.

She said, “What he was telling me sounded good, but it’s like I hadn’t seen the actions.”

So when the show reached out, she saw it as an opportunity. “I was like this would be a good way for me to see if he has changed and if he is the person that he’s telling me that he is.”

When Sydney first brought it up properly, Mikey was immediately against it. He said, “I looked at her, and I said, ‘F**k no.’”

Sydney even told casting at one point that he wasn’t interested

So, what changed his mind?

After speaking to producers and seeing how much Sydney wanted it, Mikey decided to support her. He explained, “When we were talking to Chris [the producer] and just hearing like the passion she had behind it, truthfully, like that’s my best friend. If she told me to jump off a bridge, I’d ask how high. You get what I’m saying?”

And added, “I always want to support whatever she puts in front of me. And same way I know she’ll always support whatever I put in front of her. So, it would be wrong for me to tell her no.”

Mikey also didn’t realise how real the show actually was. He admitted, “I thought all this was fake. I was like, ‘There’s no way this is real.’ I thought all them were actors.”

He basically thought that you go on an island in Hawaii with your partner, and no matter what, you leave with them. He thought every one of them were actors and they get given a script.

But then he quickly realised that wasn’t the case at all. “No, that sh*t’s real. That sh*t is a f**king experience.”

He thought he knew how to ‘win’ the show

Going into it, Mikey believed the rules were simple. He said, “I truly believed that if I just flirt, show my personality, get through it, we good.”

But he also knew there was a line he couldn’t cross. He said, “If I touched somebody, I would be screwed. I would be on a cross. I would.”

He added, “My mouth got me in trouble, and I was the most immature person that was on that television show. It was embarrassing to watch back.”

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