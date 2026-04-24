What Tyson has said about his very private mum Amber Fury, who isn’t in At Home With The Furys

Tyson Fury’s mum, Amber, doesn’t appear in the Netflix documentary, At Home With The Furys, but he has actually shared quite a lot about her and just how private she is.

Amber Fury was previously married to John Fury, Tyson’s dad. Together, they had four children, Tyson, his brothers Shane and Hugh, and a daughter, Ramona, who sadly passed away as a baby.

But unlike the rest of the Fury family, Amber has chosen a totally private life. There are actually no public photos of her, and she never appears in interviews, shows, or media at all.

So, here’s everything Tyson has said about his mum, Amber Fury.

She’s never been to one of his fights, not even once

This is probably the most surprising thing about Amber. Despite Tyson fighting in front of millions, she’s never gone to watch him. Tyson told Irish Mirror, “She has never been to one of my boxing fights, amateur or professional and never been in the public eye at all. She’s a private person. That’s her priority, not mine.”

He added, “My mam doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy. You could give my mother that table full of £50 notes and diamonds, and it wouldn’t change who she is, ever.”

Tyson also said, “I don’t think it means anything to my mum. She doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy. That is the only thing that means anything to her.”

She doesn’t really understand how famous he is

Even though Tyson is massively well-known, his mum doesn’t fully get it. In his book Behind The Mask, he shared a moment after his 2018 fight with Deontay Wilder, when fans kept stopping him in public. He wrote, “To be honest, my mum doesn’t fully understand what I have achieved as a boxer.”

He then explained, “I took her out shopping one time after the Wilder fight and I was being stopped for photographs and autographs everywhere I went in Manchester and she couldn’t understand it.”

She even asked him, “Hey, son, how do you know so many people?”

So he had to explain to her that he “was the heavyweight champion of the world and a lot of people had watched me and supported me. That was actually very special.”

She told him off for trying to buy her something expensive

Even when Tyson tries to treat her, she’s not having it. He shared a story about trying to buy her a designer bag. Tyson wrote in his book, “I was able to treat her to her favourite perfume. And I wanted to buy her a Louis Vuitton bag, but she ended up shouting at me. ‘Don’t be wasting your money on that. Save your money because you never know when you’ll need it.’”

Tyson added, “Only a mother would tell off a multimillionaire like that.”

She’s stayed completely off the internet and public eye

In a world where everything is online, Amber has somehow avoided it all. Tyson said, “I looked on Google the other day and there’s not one picture of my mother on the internet. That’s crazy isn’t it?”

He also explained, “She is not interested in changing, at all. She doesn’t want to be a somebody, she doesn’t want to be anything that she isn’t already and that is what she has been all her life and brought up to be.”

Despite everything Tyson’s achieved, what matters most to her is his well-being.

He said, “She was more worried about me than she was herself and I guess that’s the way all good mothers are. I’m in awe of them.”

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