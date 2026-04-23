Wait, is North West’s pink-haired friend Leah Ruby actually richer than the Kardashians?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen a very specific claim about North West’s pink-haired best friend, Leah Ruby, being richer than North’s whole family. But who is Leah Ruby? And is she actually richer than the Kardashians?

The whole thing seems to stem from one viral tweet, which reads, “I’m amazed to learn that North’s friend, the one with pink hair, is richer than North’s entire family.”

Wait, who is the pink-haired friend everyone is talking about?

I’m amazed to learn that North’s friend, the one with pink hair, is richer than North’s entire family.

But she’s only known as North’s little friend.😳 pic.twitter.com/hpKVRynCz9 — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) April 22, 2026



The girl at the centre of this is widely referred to online as Leah Ruby. She appears frequently in North’s videos, often alongside her in bold looks involving coloured wigs, heavy makeup, and styled shoots. Because of this, she’s become a bit of a fan favourite.

During a TikTok live, North revealed that Leah is her classmate and best friend. Multiple videos on TikTok claim that she comes from a hugely wealthy Singaporean family whose business empire spans real estate, shipping, and other industries across Asia. Some even go as far as saying the family is worth over $5 billion.

There are also claims that her mother runs a successful beauty company and has collaborated with Kim Kardashian, which supposedly explains how the two girls met in the first place.

However, despite how detailed all of this sounds, none of it is actually confirmed. There is little to no verified information about Leah Ruby or her family. No reliable sources have backed up the claims about a billion-dollar empire, and no concrete details about her parents’ identities or businesses have been publicly established.

So, what about North’s other friend, Everleigh?



At the same time, there’s another friend who often appears in North’s videos, Everleigh. She is believed to be the granddaughter of David Overton, the man behind The Cheesecake Factory. Because of that connection, people think she must be a billionaire heiress.

However, as per Celebrity Net Worth, that’s not quite accurate. While the company itself is worth billions, David Overton does not own all of it. He reportedly holds around 7.2 per cent of the business, which is valued at roughly $215 million based on recent figures. When taking into account his salary, shares, and long career, his total net worth is estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million.

So, how wealthy is North West’s family in comparison?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Kardashian family, including Kanye West, has a combined net worth of around $3.5 billion. A large portion of that comes from Kim Kardashian, whose personal fortune is estimated at about $2 billion.

So, neither of North West’s friends, based on what is publicly known, is richer than her whole family.

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