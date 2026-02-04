RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport has a younger boyfriend after her split, so who is Brandon Good?

Bronwyn Newport announced her split from Todd Bradley on December 12th, but it looks like she’s already moved on with a much younger boyfriend called Brandon Good, so let’s find out all about him.

Bronwyn and Brandon first started getting flirtatious with each other at the end of December, literally weeks after her official split from Todd.

Brandon posted that he’d gone to a New York Knicks game on Instagram, with Bronwyn commenting: “This date makes me crazy jealous. Knicks, you two and no me?!?” Brandon responded to her, writing: “@bronwynnewport haha next one’s on you. Knicks round two soon.”

The two then went official on Monday after attending Whitney Leavitt’s Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, as the pair posted together on Instagram and posed for pictures together.

An insider told People: “They’ve been seeing each other for a few weeks,” the insider told People, which was the first to report on the news. It’s new, but they’re enjoying getting to know one another. Bronwyn’s really happy.”

And it seems Bronwyn Newport has decided to swing in the other direction as far as age is concerned, as her new boyfriend Brandon Good is 32, making him eight years younger than her.

He currently works full time as a model, however he’s also a performance coach and founded his own business called Straz, which uses AI to help actors rehearse their scenes and lines without the need for someone else physically in the room with them.

He also has his own podcast, as all mid thirties men are required to have, called The Good Method, which focuses on performance and mental preparation ahead of a show. Basically he seems like a major upgrade from farting Todd, and I’m here for it.

