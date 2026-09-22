All the evidence Below Deck’s Cooper and Joy are now dating, because there’s A LOT

Poor Kat… It looks like Below Deck‘s Cooper and Joy are dating, based on a lot of evidence they’ve left on social media. They’ve been pretty cosy, and whether they’ve been spotted holding hands on what looks like a date, or are just posting romantic selfies, it’s obvious!

Rumours they were dating began a few months ago, when they were seen holding hands in Corfu, Greece, during filming. Joy posted a photo recently of her white heels in-between white trainers, and if you look at the snaps of them filming, it appears to be the same shoes.

Joy posted a photo of them lying down together and smiling at the start of September, which definitely looked like more than friends. Then just a few days ago, they were posting photos cosying up on a yacht with their fellow crew members, as well as out for dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Cooper even said on the Yacht Mess podcast with Daisy Kelliher a while ago that he had a connection with Joy on the boat and that he likes older women, while Kat, who he had a boatmance with on Below Deck, revealed that she and he had cut things off between them.

Kat said they are on “zero talking terms”. Oh dear. However, Cooper and Joy haven’t actually confirmed they are dating. And then again, it’s known that Cooper always allows the girls on the show to hang on his arm – the same way Joy was doing while they were in Greece.

Gen has also been open about alluding to a cast member “betraying Kat,” which is suspicious. That paired with Cooper telling the Yacht Mess podcast, “I have a very good connection with Joy, very wholesome, she is [beautiful],” addressing that she’s 37 and he’s 26.

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