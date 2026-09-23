Maura Higgins shuts down rumours she secretly practised for Dancing With The Stars

Maura Higgins has finally shut down those rumours she secretly practised for Dancing With The Stars – but with a Strictly professional. She’s now responded to the speculation, revealing that the hearsay is simply just not true, and claimed she wanted to be a “blank canvas”.

Basically, there were reports Maura has been in ballroom training for months, and having previously been romantically linked to a Strictly pro, she got a bad rep for it. During a chat with Amanda Hirsch on a Get Real interview, she was asked if she’d been prepping in advance.

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As Maura she was announced so early, she said she intentionally didn’t take any classes because she “didn’t want a different teacher’s instruction to confuse her” and “wanted to start the experience from the ground up with Mark since she has no dance experience.”

When she was told former contestant Dylan Efron advised to take classes beforehand, Maura simply responded, “Well, I can’t change that now. You can work as hard as you can. Like yeah, the last few months I could have been getting trained, but I’ll do as well as I’ll do.”

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“I already think what’s meant to happen is going to happen, that’s the way my brain works,” she added, while her dance partner Mark Ballas said, “You can take classes before, but it’s not the process, from song selection to choreography and seeing it on camera.”

So no, Maura took zero ballroom classes, and even joked that she has “two left feet”. She previously competed on Dancing on Ice, which helped build her core strength and comfort with physical lifts, but it did not involve traditional ballroom or Latin training.

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