They’re all insanely famous, so meet the season two celeb staff on Netflix’s Kian’s Bizarre B&B

Kian’s Bizarre B&B is back on Netflix for season two, and Kian84 will live with his new staff members as they run a B&B. There are all-new celeb staff members, so let’s meet the season two cast of Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

Kim Yeon-koung

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Yeon-koung is a South Korean professional volleyball player and the former captain of the national team. She’s 38 years old and announced her retirement from the national team back in 2021.

She’s known globally as the “Volleyball Empress” and even won the Most Valuable Player award at the 2012 Olympics in London as she was the tournament’s top scorer. Yeon-koung led them to two Olympic semi-finals and even served as the flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

This isn’t her first reality TV show, as she starred on I Live Alone on MBC, a long-running show where celebs document their solo lives. Kian84 was also on the show.

As for why she decided to join season two, she said that: “It seemed like unusual situations would unfold, and I was looking forward to seeing what kind of story the owner, staff, and guests would create.”

Lee Junho

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Junho is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He rose to fame as a member of the boy band 2PM when he joined in 2008. Junho also has a successful solo career in Japan and has released two studio albums.

He made his first acting debut in 2013 in the film Cold Eyes and landed his first leading role in Twenty in 2015. He’s also starred in a couple of TV shows like Good Manager, Rain or Shine, Confession, and more. Like Kian84 and Yeon-koung, he also appeared on I Live Alone.

Kazuha

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Kazuha is a Japanese singer, songwriter, and trained ballerina. She’s a member of the K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, which debuted in 2022 with their EP Fearless. They’ve become one of the biggest girl groups, with multiple Billboard 200 entries and even performed at Coachella.

She’s the youngest member of the staff and “gradually fell for Boss Kian’s charm” and was “moved by how he would do anything for the guests without holding back.”

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