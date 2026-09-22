The Voice’s new coach Riley Green once won a whopping $100k on reality show Redneck Island

Riley Green is now coaching people to become the best singers they could possibly be on The Voice, but he was once on another reality show: Redneck Island. He actually won the show with partner Becky Andrews in 2016, which meant they took home a grand $100k.

Both Riley and Becky split the cash prize, two years after Riley had previously appeared on season four of the show in 2014. He initially agreed to do the show for the financial incentive, because he wanted to pay off debt and buy a house, while getting exposure for his music.

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Riley later joked that he thought the $50,000 split meant he could retire, until he learned about taxes and the IRS. He told the Zach Sang Show: “Long story short, I’m not a reality show guy. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on one. I was playing a gig.”

He added: “This guy came up to me and said, ‘Man, you’d be perfect for this show on CMT, Steve Austin is the host,’ I thought he was crazy. Gave me his phone number and called me from California. I remember asking my mum, like, ‘What do you think about this?’

“I’ve never watched a reality show and thought, ‘That guy seems smart,’ they make everyone look crazy. I was really hesitant. I thought, if they mention that I play music, it could help my career.’ I didn’t see any real big jump from it, the last season they did was ours.

“I was on it and got voted into the elimination thing in the first or second episode, everyone was gunning for us, it’s you and a girl, you’re partnered up. They called me the next year and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing it again,’ we’re bringing back some people from before.”

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