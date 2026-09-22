Meet The Voice’s new coaches Riley Green and Queen Latifah, who have very different net worths

Riley Green and Queen Latifah are the new talented coaches on The Voice, and obviously it’s because they are both incredible singers themselves. Their net worths are very different, but they bring the same new vibe: fresh energy while wanting to win the series.

While Queen Latifah is worth a whopping $60 million, Riley is sitting at a net worth of $7 million. He’s a country singer, while Queen Latifah is known for being a female hip hop singer, as well as for being on well-known TV shows and films like, The Equalizer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman)

Riley, on the other hand, is an American country singer and was actually a contestant on the CMT reality show Redneck Island, where he won the $100K cash prize, but he earned to play music from his grandfather, Buford Green, who ran a venue called The Golden Saw.

He performed weekly at the music hall, a converted sawmill, at the time. Queen Latifah became famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s for being a female rapper using socially-conscious bars, as a local DJ passed her demo to Tommy Boy Records, which signed her at age 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

They’ll be the new judges on The Voice alongside OGs Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Like them, Riley has an extensive singing background. He has been with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, formerly BMLG, since 2018 and has released four albums.

Riley is 37, while Queen Latifah is 56. She has been in a long-term relationship with her partner, choreographer Eboni Nichols, since 2013, who she shares son Rebel with. Riley is single and was previously in a three-year relationship with music executive Sophia Sansone.

On Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, Riley indicated that he didn’t apply for the position, but was sought out. “We were in L.A. and I did a show at the Grammy Museum, and we did a Q&A before the show. We had a good rapport, and that got me the job.

“There were mentions that there was interest that I might be a possible candidate. The personality that Blake [Shelton] had is what they’re looking for. I also did a spot on Jimmy Fallon, where I got to visit with him and teach him a duck call. Those two things got me the job.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.