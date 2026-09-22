Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband told her she wasn’t ‘sexy’ enough to be a coach on The Voice

The show honestly wouldn't be what it is without her

The new season of The Voice starts tonight, with the ever iconic Kelly Clarkson returning as a coach, however her ex-husband had previously allegedly claimed she wasn’t attractive enough for the role.

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years, tying the knot just one year after meeting, with her filing for divorce in 2020. Brandon sadly passed away from skin cancer last year following a battle with the disease for over three years, according to his family.

The New York Post claimed in 2024 that in 2023 Kelly Clarkson made the claim in court that Brandon didn’t think his wife was “sexy” enough to be on The Voice as a coach.

According to court documents, Kelly told the court that Brandon told her that The Voice was “looking for a more sex symbol type” and used Rihanna as an example. He also allegedly told her that the network was looking for a “diverse” panel of coaches and “had to have someone that was Black.”

Kelly was asked by her lawyer about how she was able to remember the conversation in such detail, to which she responded: “Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays.”

According to Page Six, a source close to the singer revealed felt “single” in her marriage to Brandon because she was unsupported.

The insider revealed: “As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner. Kelly felt single in a lot of ways even while she and Brandon were still married.”

According to the insider, Kelly would frequently attend school events for their children by herself, despite both parents being invited.

They added: “Kelly was so grateful when she was granted primary custody of her children because they’re her whole world. Kelly has no regrets since moving to New York, she loves her life there and the kids love it too.”

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