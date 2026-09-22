It’s been shaken up, so here’s how to vote through SMS and TikTok on The Voice season 30

The new season of The Voice is upon us, and you have the power to make sure your favourite gets to the end, so here’s how to vote during season 30, as there are some fun new changes!

You can now vote traditionally through SMS or through TikTok. On TikTok, look for a pinned post on The Voice’s official TikTok account, which will clearly list all eligible artists. Then leave one single comment with one artist’s name — this is your “vote.” To vote for more than one artist during the live shows, you’ll need to leave multiple comments, with each comment only mentioning one artist’s name. Your TikTok account must be public to vote.

And for SMS, all you have to do to vote in season 30 of The Voice is text the name of your favorite artist(s) to the short code shared on The Voice. To vote for more than one artist during the live shows, you’ll need to text only one artist’s name at a time.

And the stakes are even bigger this time, as the winner of season 30 will be guaranteed to perform on the main stage at the Governors Ball.

But those aren’t the only changes coming to this season, as after each battle, each coach will choose two artists to send straight to the live show as five more will compete for the remaining spot on their coach’s team. Each team will go to the live shows with three artists, resulting in the Top 12.

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