Love Island USA’s Clarke claims Taylor abandoned her at a gas station after a fight

Love Island USA star Clarke has shockingly claimed that Taylor drove off without her and abandoned her at a gas station after a fight they had.

People confirmed at the end of July that the pair had split, with a source close to Clarke saying she “made the difficult decision to part ways with Taylor” and wishes him “the absolute best.”

The source added: “She will always be grateful for the time they shared together, and for everyone who showed them love and support from the very beginning.”

Clarke appeared on Kaylor’s Crash Outs over the weekend to speak out about her relationship with Clarke, and shockingly claimed that the “breaking point” between them happened after she was left “stranded” by Taylor.

She told Kaylor:

Clarke claimed that the pair had got into a “heated discussion” and Clarke asked Taylor if he could pull over. She shared: “We’re having a little heated discussion and at the end of that, I was left stranded. I want to go home, like I’m in Oklahoma, but my flight is a couple hours away from now, and just take me home.”

She clarified that Taylor didn’t ask her to get out of the car but that she was already out of the vehicle and was then “left” at the gas station in Oklahoma. Clarke explained that she doesn’t live in Oklahoma and didn’t know anybody there aside from his family.

She continued: “I was calling people, his family, to see who could come and get me, whatever. Basically, I ended up at a hotel. One of his family members came to get me, thank God. And I didn’t hear from him until the next day. And I feel like, for me, like I was really looking for more than just that.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Taylor for comment.

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