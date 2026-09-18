Nelson shares revelation about The Challenge after he ‘broke dishes’ before disqualification

Nelson has just shared a shocking revelation about his time on The Challenge, after it recently came out that he broke dishes in the kitchen before getting disqualified. He now admits he “let his emotions take over” and has now made a confession about his experience.

He’s now said he “didn’t have a single sip of alcohol the entire time he was on the show,” two years after he sadly lost his leg in a car accident. Nelson just revealed on the Paulie and Dev Show: “I was mentally going through it. At one point, I was even breaking.”

“I told Cory that I don’t feel like I belong here. Nobody knows this. I haven’t said anything. Going onto that Challenge house, I didn’t do it for the accolades. ‘Oh he didn’t drink’ blah blah blah, ‘because of his DUI’. I wanted to see if I belong on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas)

“Could I do this show without drinking? What’s a different perspective on why I wanted to be here? Could I do it being in this freaking crazy house full of people trying to lie, steal, and do anything to make it to the next day? So that was the hardest challenge.

“That was one of the hardest challenges not drinking, especially as we’re going to clubs twice a week, on our days off we’re drinking, and everyone be lit. You know, that’s how a little camaraderie starts. That’s how you build some friendships, how you build a little love.

“So I can see everything unfolding right in front of my eyes, and yeah, that was hard. Some nights, I would lie in bed and I’m like, bro, do I belong here? And I think, after that elimination, we can get right into the falls. I’m back, and I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be.”

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