Inside Presley Gerber’s last public relationship with Summer House’s Lexi Wood

Presley admitted he'd 'been in love with her' since he first saw her seven years prior

Presley Gerber has sadly died age 27 whilst in a rehab facility, with his last public relationship being four years ago with Summer House cast member Lexi Wood. Lexi has not yet spoken about his passing.

After her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham ended, Lexi and Presley started dating around the end of 2022, with him announcing in an Instagram post: “Guys I did it! I’ve found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.” Lexi shared a post of her own and wrote: “If you didn’t already know, I’m in love.”

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood had been fairly private about previous relationships before he sadly died, but at the time the two spoke out about why they decided to go public, explaining: “I always told you guys that when I was in love that I would share it and we’ve arrived. Your girl is in love with this guy.”

Lexi shared that the start of their romance was “funny” as they met through a mutual friend seven years prior, with Presley adding: “I have been in love with her since the day I laid eyes on her.”

Lexi revealed that it took “less than a week” for Presley to ask her to be his girlfriend after their first date, and that they were “for sure” planning on getting married together in the future at the time.

But the relationship between the pair only lasted for just over a month, with an insider telling E! News that they both “realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be a long-term relationship,” with another insider claiming that Lexi was the one who ended things.

Following their split, Lexi shared a quote about dating people who are “never satisfied.” The quote read: “She moved on and I feel story for you, because she overlooked your flaws, your temper, your selfishness, your inability to love anyone but yourself.

“She could have anyone in the world, but she still chose you every time. All you are now is a crease in her past, a scar on her chest, a memory that fades faster than a photograph of you in a sealed box, hidden. Maybe she will now fight for someone who loves her, instead of someone who sucks the life out of her, never satisfied, even with her beating heart in his greedy hands.”

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