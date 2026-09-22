They’re all insanely talented, so here are the five most successful The Voice winners

The Voice season 30 is airing tonight, September 21, so we’re about to see all new contestants trying to get those iconic red chairs turned. So, we’re taking a look back at the five most successful The Voice winners across all seasons.

1. Danielle Bradbery

Danielle is the most successful The Voice winner and starred on season four in June 2013. Now, she’s a legitimately successful country singer. In 2019, she was nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards for new female vocalist of the year.

She’s had seven songs on the Hot 100 and 15 songs on the Hot Country chart. Dannielle’s song “Goodbye Summer” features country star Thomas Rhett, which reached number 39 in 2018.

2. Cassadee Pope

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Cassadee won season three in December 2012 and is the second most successful Voice winner. She already had a following when she competed on The Voice, but she switched to being a country singer on the show. Her debut album “Frame by Frame” from 2013 peaked at number nine on the Billboard 200 and reached number one on the Top Country Albums chart.

3. Jordan Smith

Jordan is the winner of season nine, from December 2015. He made Billboard history that same month when he held the number one and two spots on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Overall, he’s had three number one songs on that chart.

4. Brynn Cartelli

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Brynn won when she was 15 years old during season 14 in May 2018. She’s the youngest winner to date, and her top song on Spotify, “If I Could”, which was released in 2021, has over 15.2 million streams.

5. Sawyer Fredericks

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Sawyer was on season eight of The Voice in 2015. When he appeared on the show, his covers reached the top 10 of the iTunes singles chart every week. His most recent album is “No Need to Wonder”, which was released in 2025.

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