He’s extremely private, but here’s what we know about The Voice coach Riley Green’s love life

Riley Green is a new coach on this season of The Voice. He’s a mega-famous country singer and has been linked to other celebs, so here’s everything we know about The Voice coach Riley Green’s dating history and love life.

Right now, Riley is single. He prefers to keep his personal and dating life private, but he has had some romantic partners in the past that we know about.

In 2022, he made his relationship with music executive Sophia Sansone red-carpet official at the CMT Music Awards. She’s a managing partner at Make Wake Artists, and notably managed Luke Combs during his rise to fame.

She went on a podcast a few months ago and revealed that she and Riley were together for three years. And she didn’t have great things to say.

“The reality of it was I was in a relationship with somebody that I don’t even know who he was. He wasn’t who I thought he was,” Sophia said. “It thankfully wasn’t as public as it could’ve been just because of his status. I can only imagine how I would’ve felt if it was more magnified because it was such a bad situation.”

She went on to say that Riley allegedly broke her phone, computer, and iPad and that she didn’t show up to his tour because he made her “feel bad” if she went to her artist’s shows instead of his.

Sophia also said that he allegedly “took any moment he could to diminish her job and her role.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman)

He was rumoured to be dating fellow country music artist Ella Langley back in 2024. They have some duets together, like “Don’t Mind If I Do” and “you look like you live me”, which had dating rumours flying left and right.

When asked if he was actually Ella, he told Country Nights Live! with Bev Rainey: “I’m rumoured to have dated a lot of people. I kind of understand that.”

“Me and Ella have two giant songs together, and I think fans want to believe that what you’re singing about is real,” Riley confessed. So the rumours were never true and they remain collaborators.

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