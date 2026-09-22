Here’s when the new season of The Voice starts and how to watch the premiere

The Voice is back for season 30 with a new roster of judges and hopeful singers competing for their chance at stardom. So, here’s everything you need to know about the new season of The Voice and when it starts.

The Voice season 30 is airing tonight, September 21, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will be a two-hour premiere, and there will be two additional one-hour episodes on September 22 and September 23.

After this first week, the episodes will continue with their regular two-hour episodes on Monday nights.

There will also be a change to the voting and live shows. Last season, the live shows were axed but now its back for season 30. “It’s real-time voting,” The Voice’s executive producer Audrey Morrissey said. “So, everybody performs, and we find out that night who’s moving on.”

There are two new judges joining the returning mentors, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. The country music star Riley Green is making his coaching debut alongside the iconic Queen Latifah.

Leading up to the premiere, the four coaches joined together to sing a cover of “The Weight.” Adam was on the drums, Riley on the guitar, and them and Kelly and Queen Latifah on vocals.

After the premiere episodes of the Blind Auditions, it moves into the six weeks of live shows. There’s also the addition of “Cut Week,” a new elimination round that replaced the usual Knockout rounds.

Each coach will send two of their artists straight through to the live shows, and the rest of the team competes for one remaining spot. So, way more artists will be cut than in previous seasons.

At the beginning of Cut Week, each coach has seven artists on their team. They send their two picks automatically through, and the five have to battle it out on stage to make it to the live shows.

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