‘I felt embarrassed’: Conner Leavitt speaks out about his Dancing With The Stars elimination

Connor Leavitt has broken his silence over his Dancing With The Stars elimination after he was the first to be booted off the show, admitting he’s “embarrassed.”

Conner and Adele were the first couple to be sent home, with Conner addressing his elimination in an TikTok video, sharing: “I am packing to go back home. I cannot wait to see my family, but before I head to the airport, I thought I would talk a little bit about my Dancing With the Stars experience. Now, obviously, going home first was not how I wanted to end my Dancing With the Stars experience. But I can genuinely say I had an incredible time. I loved being out there. I loved learning something completely new.”

He admitted: “After the elimination, I felt something I haven’t really felt in a long time. I felt a little embarrassed. I mean, going home first in and of itself is a little embarrassing. But that’s not really why I was embarrassed.

“I wasn’t embarrassed because of the judge’s score. I wasn’t embarrassed by the criticisms. I wasn’t even embarrassed that some people didn’t like the dance. I was embarrassed because I felt like people were throwing my past mistakes in my face. I felt like they used this opportunity to poke fun and make fun of my past. But I don’t live there anymore. My eyes are forward.”

His wife Whitney Leavitt also spoke out about his Dancing With The Stars elimination, writing a sweet message to Conner, saying: “Conner, I am so proud of you. I hope you never let this ending take away from what you just did. You stepped so far outside of your comfort zone, worked your ass off, put yourself out there, and went for it.”

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