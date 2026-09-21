Right, what’s this beef between Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose?

RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow appear to be having beef online. Not again. It’s all began with Meredith writing a shady post, Lisa piping up, and fingers immediately pointing to Mrs. Whitney. Just when we thought they were mates again.

Meredith wrote: “I think it’s funny when someone who tried to get you fired pretends to not notice you. Not only have they noticed, but trying to get someone fired actually exudes obsession.” Lisa couldn’t help but comment, “She can’t stop looking at your pretty face.”

They haven’t named the other cast mate, which could easily be Heather Gay, Britani Bateman, or another one of the cast. But in the past, Lisa and Whitney have fallen out for several reasons, and now she’s piping up, the most obvious one involved could well be her.

Whitney claimed Meredith had a vendetta against Lisa in the past, and back in July, Meredith made another shady post that people thought alluded to her cast mate. She wrote: “It’s ironic when you see everything said about you manifest in the people who said it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose)

The post added: “Much more to come on this subject but people who spread negativity about an aspect of someone else’s life usually are insecure of that in their own life. 2026 has been a year of karma in so many different ways.” Whitney didn’t appear to react to the post.

Amid rumours Whitney and her husband Justin had separated, Lisa shared a photo with her own husband John Barlow and said: “Partners in it all @vivatequila @johnbarlow16.” For months, all of these shady posts have alluded that they’re beefing with Whitney.

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