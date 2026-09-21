Um, there’s a deleted clip of Adriana and Alexia fighting on RHUGT that we never saw?!

They were really going at it

Adriana and Alexia ended up fighting during the filming of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but we never got to see it on the show. They’ve certainly been at it in the past, and now there’s a video going viral online that appears to have been deleted from RHUGT.

It looks like Adriana is saying she “came over to apologise,” and they were actually first caught feuding seven months ago, during filming for Real Housewives of Miami. Currently, Adriana is still simply a friend of the show rather than a full-time cast member.

Deleted feud between Adriana & Alexia from tonight’s #RHUGT 😩 pic.twitter.com/3Nm8IGvCjl — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 21, 2026

People are now speculating that Adriana “probably said something about Todd,” Alexia’s husband. They’ve both clashed for years, as Alexia and her close friend Marysol Patton have frequently claimed that Adriana is unsupportive and envious when Alexia is happy.

The conflict often extends off-camera, with Adriana accusing Alexia and Marysol of calculated group manipulation, such as attempting to boycott cast trips, while Alexia has slammed Adriana as a “coward and a liar” for intentionally bringing unfriendly faces into the group.

But then Alexia just uploaded a picture of her with Adriana to her Instagram Story, so it look like they’re back on good terms again. Alongside that, Adriana just commented on Alexia’s BTS post with: “Looking better than ever! 🔥.” So let’s relax, they’re all good!

So whatever feud they were having seven months ago, it’s all been cleared up. Just two days ago, Adriana shared a photo at a Bar Shish Miami event with Alexia on the red carpet. Alexia commented, “Loved seeing you 😉❤️,” while Adriana said, “likewise, beautiful 🙌❤️.”

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