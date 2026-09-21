It’s a bit confusing, so did Lewis Hamilton really date Kendall Jenner before Kim Kardashian?

She was 19 and he was 30 at the time of the rumours

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been together since the start of the year, but every time they’re spotted together I always see at least one comment about how he and Kendall Jenner used to date. So, is there actually any truth to the claims? Let’s find out.

Can’t get over her dating her sister’s ex. Or him dating his ex’s sister. It’s somehow but if all involved are okay then who am I? https://t.co/2pI6ob1Vfh — Kanga 💕 (@BohemianBoujee) September 20, 2026



Back in 2015, when Kendall Jenner was just 19 and Lewis was 30, the pair were seen together at the Cannes Film Festival, with Us Weekly claiming that one source claimed he’d told friends that he’d love to take her out on a “proper date,” gushing how she’s “really cute and smart.”

According to another source, Lewis had invited Kendall and her friends to stay with him on his yacht, claiming: “Kendall definitely has a major flirtation going on with Lewis and seems into him. They were very flirty all day long. Lewis was spraying water on Kendall with the back of his jet ski and she was loving the attention. They were both laughing and having a great time.”

However, Lewis Hamilton was quick to shut down any rumours that he and Kendall Jenner were together, telling E News! in 2016: “Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends.”

So, no it seems like despite Lewis Hamilton and Kendall Jenner being close years before he and Kim Kardashian got together, they did not date.

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