Here’s who is and isn’t returning to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast amid major feuds

The fallout from season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been so chaotic. Cast members have been publicly feuding on social media, legal issues have been exposed, and it looks like MomTok is officially over. Some cast members have announced their exit from the show, so here’s who is and isn’t returning to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast.

Taylor Frankie Paul isn’t returning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

The originator of MomTok, Taylor, revealed yesterday that she will be leaving the cast of SLOMW due to alleged bullying from the rest of the women.

She revealed in an Instagram post that she will be stepping away from the show. “However it’s a pleasure to remove myself so they can continue, because I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions,” she wrote.

Taylor included screenshots of comments on her post saying that she was being cyber bullied. “I agree it’s to the point of bullying for months now,” Taylor wrote in her caption. “What makes it harder to take in is some of these parents have made mistakes that would result in the same judgment I’m receiving yet pointing a finger.”

Mikayla Matthews is also leaving amid TFP drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

Mikayla announced her exit with a statement on Instagram, saying she decided to quit “over a week after” some news.

She wrote: “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behaviour I don’t agree with.

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly. And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behaviour feels wrong and unethical.”

Jen and Whitney are moving on

Whitney’s departure from SLOMW was announced during her final performance of Broadway’s Chicago. She’s moving on to other pursuits and was recently announced to be joining The Traitors cast.

Jen isn’t leaving the franchise entirely, but she is moving from Utah to California to join the new The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County cast.

The rest of the cast is still TBD

Layla and Mayci have separately revealed that they’re both thinking of leaving SLOMW after season six.

In an Instagram story, Layla said that she’s “finishing out season six and then TBD.” It comes after she recently addressed harsh criticism of her b**bs on the show, and even teased that she may be writing a book. Layla also said she “loves Mikayla so much” and understands why she’s decided to leave.

Mayci has shared how she’s thinking of leaving SLOMW. When she was asked if she is staying on the show, she responded in the comments of a TikTok video, “I am finishing this current season we are filming and then not sure after that!”

The only cast members who appear to be staying on are Miranda and Jessi.

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