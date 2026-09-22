RHOL’s Amanda Cronin has shared photos from her young modelling days, and wow

Real Housewives of London’s Amanda Cronin has shared several snaps of her young modelling days, and it’s safe to say she looks very different. Of course, she’s glowing just as much as she does nowadays, but she often reminisces on her younger self in pictures.

The youngest pic she’s shared is of her 21-year-old self in Paris in 1993, where she looks make-up-free and very youthful. That was just one year before she decided to undergo a breast augmentation, going from an AA to a C cup, and later had a second boob job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Caroline Cronin (@amandacarolinecronin)

has openly admitted to undergoing specific cosmetic surgeries like boob jobs, nose straightening, a brow lift, and eyelid surgery. However, she has been pretty busy denying rumours that she has had a facelift, and admits to getting Botox twice a year.

She claims that, while she’s 57 years old, she’s got her early 30s face back. While Amanda had surgery to straighten her nose and a brow lift during her 20s while working as a model, her eyes look different because she underwent eyelid surgery to correct hooded eyelids.

She also does 10,000 steps a day to maintain her youthful-looking body and face, but Amanda actually grew up around the aesthetics and beauty industry because her father ran a plastic surgery company alongside her uncle, who also worked as a surgeon.

Amanda’s teeth are believed to have been done with veneers, but the real secret to her glowing skin is founding Amanda Caroline Skincare in 2022. Her brand is all about collagen-boosting, anti-ageing goodies that she claims are gentle, toxin-free, and made for mature skin.

The Real Housewives of London season two is now available to stream on Hayu.

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