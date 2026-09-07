She’s been called ‘Mandy from Southampton,’ so here’s where Amanda from RHOL is really from

Her co-stars have teased her with the affectionate nickname “Mandy from Southampton,” so where is Amanda Cronin from The Real Housewives of London actually from?

“Hampshire was the beginning,” Amanda said in an interview with the BBC. She’s from Southampton, a port city on the south coast of England. It’s one of the UK’s busiest ports and sits just an hour outside of London.

Growing up just outside of Winchester, Amanda attended St Anne’s Catholic School. She says that most of her childhood was “spent out in the countryside, getting boats across to the Isle of Wight and spending time in Sandbanks, Dorset.”

“I was a small-town girl with really big dreams,” she says. Amanda was scouted as a model when she was a teenager, which launched her into the upper-class world of luxury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Caroline Cronin (@amandacarolinecronin)

“Strength, wholesomeness and character building is what I took from growing up in the south,” Amanda said. “It was all about leaning into the simplicity of life and picking blackberries and tomatoes.”

Amanda then moved abroad to live in Monaco once her modelling career took off. From there, her life has been non-stop glitz and glamour.

The “Many of Southampton” nickname has become somewhat of a badge of honour, reminding her of how hard she’s worked to get to where she is today. Behind all the modelling and reality TV fame, she’s still a girl from a modest English port city.

Now, Amanda lives in Belgravia, which is one of London’s most expensive areas. She actually lives in what was once an old coaching house she bought for £3.5 million, now worth £12 million, in the prestigious Grosvenor Gardens Conservation Area in Belgravia and drives a £200K Bentley convertible, which is driven by a chauffeur.

Real Housewives of London season two is available to stream on Hayu now.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.