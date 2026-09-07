They keep talking about it, so what does “back to Paddington” mean on The Real Housewives of London?

“Back to Paddington” is an iconic line said by Amanda Cronin to Juliet Angus in season one of The Real Housewives of London. They keep mentioning it in season two, so what does “back to Paddington” mean, and why do they keep saying it on The Real Housewives of London?

It’s easily the most iconic catchphrase from season one of The Real Housewives of London

The saying went viral after Amanda said it to fellow cast member Juliet Angus during an argument. Juliet told her co-stars that she lived in Notting Hill, a super posh area of West London.

Amanda then accused her of lying about where she lived and said she lived in a “rat infested area” that was actually in Paddington. Which is definitely seen as a less glamorous neighbourhood to live in by comparison.

“Okay, back to Paddington,” Amanda says to Juliet which she responds with: “I don’t live in Paddington. I live in Notting Hill.”

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“I live 15 blocks from Paddington,” Juliet defends. Amanda then clarifies her address saying, “You live on the border of Paddington and Bayswater.”

“You live in Victoria. You live on the tracks of Victoria,” Juliet says.

“I live on the Grosvenor Estate next to the Duke of Westminster,” Amanda explains.

During this iconic fight, Amanda told Juliet: “Get out of my neighbourhood, and go back to your swamp.”

Meanwhile, Juliet is repeating “you’re trash” as she’s getting up from the table and leaving the restaurant.

“Back to Paddington,” Amanda then tells her, and follows up with “You’re a joke. You’re a loser. Back to Paddington! Back to Paddington! Back to Paddington!”

Amanda then appears to approach her when Juliet steps in and tells her to “Get out of my face! Get the f*** away from me!”

Basically, Amanda was taking a dig at Juliet and saying that she lived in a worse place than she was claiming to. Amanda even went so far as to make a song called “Back to Paddington” that you can stream on major streaming platforms.

Now, Amanda and Juliet have patched things up, and the two are on good terms now. We know season two of The Real Housewives of London will give us no shortage of iconic lines from blowout fights.

Real Housewives of London season two is available to stream on Hayu now.

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