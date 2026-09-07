She’s single now, but who is the RHOL’s Amanda Cronin’s millionaire ex-husband Mark Daeche?

We’re seeing a glimpse into her single life on the Real Housewives of London season two, but Amanda Cronin used to be married. So, who is Amanda’s millionaire ex-husband Mark Daeche?

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Mark is a 59 year old British entrepreneur known for co-founding First Utility in 2008. It’s an energy and broadband provider that became the UK’s largest independent supplier before Shell acquired it in 2018. He also founded First Telecom, where he served as Vice Chairman until the company was sold in 2000.

Mark and Amanda met in 2012 when they crossed paths at Nobu in London. They dated for a year before getting engaged. Mark proposed with a 40-carat sapphire ring worth £250,000, and they had a bougie wedding ceremony in Morocco in 2013.

They were married for six years before getting a divorce in 2019. Amanda has said that, “We were very happy for a long time, but then he seemed to get caught up in his work,” she shared. “He was very stressed and, try as I might, I couldn’t reach him. For 18 months, it felt like he was mean to me at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

It’s never been revealed how much money Amanda got from Mark from the settlement fee, but it’s definitely in the triple digits. Although the exact figure remains under wraps, “she landed a multi-million-pound divorce settlement,” per a 2023 report from The Express.

According to The Sun, Amanda’s ex has an estimated net worth of $50 million. As for how things ended for Amanda and Mark, she apparently came out the other side of their relationship “a ‘toughened up’ born-again Christian,” per the Daily Mail.

Amanda has one daughter, Sophia, from a previous relationship, but they do not share any children together. Mark also has two children from a previous relationship, who are Amanda’s stepchildren.

Real Housewives of London is available to stream on Hayu now.

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