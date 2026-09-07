Here’s everything we know about CT and Phaedra Parks’ relationship after The Traitors

After brewing up a storm with their chemistry whilst together on The Traitors, Phaedra Parks finally revealed that she and CT Tamburello are in fact dating, so here’s everything we know.

CT had previously revealed that the pair were simply ‘playing a game’

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after The Traitors, CT shared that “nothing real happened” between him and Phaedra during filming.

“It was fun. I loved her because she’s a cornball. She was great. I would say there was a sense of sincerity, for sure. But it was also playing a game, you know?” he said. CT added that he respected her far too much to fake a relationship just for the attention.

Even Alan Cumming spoke about their relationship post-show, telling People that they were affectionate and called them a “funny little odd couple.”

Phaedra confirmed the pair were now dating this weekend

Whilst appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live show, she confirmed that their relationship is no longer “platonic”, revealing that she was going to be his date to the Emmy Awards.

Their relationship is ‘really sweet’ according to an insider

Speaking to Page Six, an insider spilled some adorable tea about the new relationship between CT Tamburello and Phaedra, revealing: “He made it clear to her he really, really liked her and he fell for her when they were on Traitors.”

Apparently CT was the one who reached out for more, with the source adding: “He makes her really happy. They really do laugh together a lot and their relationship is really sweet.”

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