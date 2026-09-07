Here’s how you can watch Real Housewives of London season two if you’re in the US

There's no need to wait until next year!

If you’re across the pond and are keen to dig into the new season two of Real Housewives of London I can’t say I blame you, as if there’s one things these ladies know how to do well it’s spend and start drama.

If you’re in the UK it’s easy to watch the new season as the episodes are being directly uploaded into Hayu. However, Hayu is currently not available in the US which means it’s a bit more difficult for Amrican viewers to get their Housewives fix.

But fear not as there is still a workaround. If you’re in the US and want to watch The Real Housewives of London season two then your best bet is to use a VPN. After you get a VPN you can connect to one of the countries that Hayu is available in, but it’s worth noting that not every country will have season two of Real Housewives of London, so make sure you check before you pick the VPN server.

Hayu is currently available in the following countries: UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Real Housewives of London season two is now streaming on Hayu.

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