All the Below Deck cast members who have spoken out about Nathan Gallagher’s assault conviction

Nathan Gallagher has been convicted of domestic violence after he failed to appear at court at the start of last week, so here’s what his fellow Below Deck co-stars have said about what’s going on.

Nathan was due in court on September 1st, but failed to appear when he was called. Gael was also present to give evidence in the hearing, and as a result of Nathan’s non-attendance, prosecutors told Judge Lacy they could not proceed.

According to The Daily Mail, Prosecutor Sergeant Aruzza told the court: “We believe the defendant is offshore at this time.” The prosecution recommended that the magistrate issue a warrant for Nathan’s arrest that would mean he would have to be brought before the court. Judge Lacy said that immigration records showed that Nathan is “currently overseas.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, police prosecutors asked Judge Janine Lacy to convict Nathan Gallagher in his absence, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Burwood Local Court also confirmed to news.com.au that Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has been convicted in absence on all three charges following the warrant for arrest.

Joe Bradley

Whilst Joe Bradley hasn’t directly spoken out about Nathan Gallagher, he has indirectly responded to his Below Deck co-stars domestic violence conviction.

He liked Us Weekly’s Instagram post over the weekend that confirmed that Bravo had dropped professional ties with Nathan Gallagher.

Gael Cameron

In a statement on her Instagram, Gael shared: “It’s been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself. I really appreciate the love you have sent our way, especially while everything that’s come to light, and I’m really working on finding myself again and moving forward.”

Ben Willoughby

Former Below Deck cast member Ben Willoughby called out Bravo for its casting process, saying he’s getting more “disheartened” by what is happening to the franchise, saying Nathan Gallagher isn’t the first from the series to be involved in legal issues.

Ben shared that some people who go on the show are more interested in becoming influencers than showing the reality of what working in yachting is really like. He mentioned several problematic previous cast members such as Luke Jones and Gary King, who Samantha Suarez claimed tried to force himself on her in 2022.

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