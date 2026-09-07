They’re absolute icons, so here are all the ages of The Real Housewives of London cast

The Real Housewives of London season two is back, streaming now on Hayu, and we’re finally seeing all the explosive drama that’s happened between these lavish housewives. They’re absolute icons, so here’s how old the cast of The Real Housewives of London are, ranked from youngest to eldest.

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Nessie – 43 years old

Nessie Welschinger is the youngest cast member at 43, and she may be the most impressive cast member of The Real Housewives of London. She’s a true Londoner, as she was born and raised in London and is also the former head of global equity at Schroders.

Juliet Mayhew – 49 years old

Originally from Queensland, Australia, Juliet made the move to the United Kingdom at just 12 years old for boarding school. She’s called it home ever since, splitting her time between Cornwall and London. Juliet’s an event planner and has built a career and a life that’s every bit as glamorous as you’d expect from a Housewife.

Karen – 50 years old

Karen Loderick-Peace is one of the younger cast members and is originally from Jamaica before moving to the UK in her 20’s. She’s a fashion designer and businesswoman. Karen is also married to the former West Bromwich Albion F.C. chairman Jeremy Peace and shares three children with him

Juliet Angus – 50 years old

Juliet Angus is the resident American on The Real Housewives of London. She’s a public relations expert, fashion consultant, and reality TV personality, having been on Ladies of London before RHOL.

Panthea – 51 years old

Panthea Parker is a British-Iranian socialite and moved to England at the young age of four from Iran. She’s been on the Mayfair scene since the nineties, where she was always seen partying with A-listers, and has attended the same top celebrity weddings where J-Lo has been a guest.

Amanda – 57 years old

Amanda Cronin is the eldest RHOL cast member at 57 years old and has made millions in the beauty industry. She’s the founder of Amanda Caroline Skincare, a high-end skincare brand.

Real Housewives of London is available to stream on Hayu now.

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