They live in exclusive neighbourhoods, so where does The Real Housewives of London cast live?

They’re all London girlies through and through, with luxurious houses spread across the city and beyond. So, where do The Real Housewives of London cast live and what are their houses like?

Amanda – Belgravia

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Amanda Cronin lives in Belgravia, which is one of London’s most expensive areas. She actually lives in what was once an old coaching house she bought for £3.5 million, now worth £12 million, in the prestigious Grosvenor Gardens Conservation Area in Belgravia and drives a £200K Bentley convertible, which is driven by a chauffeur.

Nessie – Chelsea and the Cotswolds

Nessie Welschinger splits her time between her Chelsea family home and a 500 year old estate in the Cotswolds. The estate in the Cotswolds is a gorgeous ten-bedroom property that’s owned by Sir Henry Elwes that she’s been long-leasing from for the past four years.

Juliet Angus – West London

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Juliet Angus lives in West London with her family, and has homes spread across Battersea, South London, and Clapham. Their current home is the fourth they’ve had in seven years, and it’s super cosy. According to season one’s most iconic moment, “back to Paddington”, she claims that her house in West London is in Notting Hill.

Juliet Mayhew – Chelsea and Cornwall

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Juliet Mayhew lives in one of Chelsea’s most desirable neighbourhoods, making her and Nessie neighbours. She also owns a beachside home in Cornwall with her husband Anthony.

Panthea – North London

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Panthea lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children. She has her own walk-in wardrobe that stores archive fashion! She’s truly living the dream.

Karen – London, Jersey, and Barbados

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Karen owns five luxurious properties in total in London alone, including a six-storey mansion in Belgravia. She also owns properties in Jersey and Barbados.

Real Housewives of London season two is available to stream on Hayu now.

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