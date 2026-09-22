Gen finally addresses all the backlash over her wrist injury on Below Deck Med

People haven’t believed Gen when it came to her wrist injury on Below Deck Med. As a result of the backlash, she’s now addressed all the online criticism, claiming she “did actually severely hurt her wrist,” and opened up about how she’s been recovering from the injury.

When someone said her “wrist looks just fine holding that vacuum and phone,” Gen clapped back and responded with: “it’s been a year since filming, I’ve gone to PT and wore a brace for 4 months. My wrist is a lot better now thanks for noticing 🫶🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

She couldn’t hold up a tray of drinks, but it wasn’t reported to Captain Sandy during filming. Gen claimed her wrist injury is the reason for her dropping the beverages twice on the season, but some people are saying it’s because she doesn’t know how to hod a tray properly.

Gen was later seen wearing a brace on the show, which she wore for months. As for whether her work is impacted by her latest appearance on Below Deck Med, Gen recently wrote, “I love my job and I know not to let toxicity get in the way of that anymore 🫶🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

It’s believed Gen’s injury was preexisting and left her arm weak without a brace on the boat. She said she hurt her wrist in an ATV accident in Bali before the season, when it started to flare up, which means she’s supposed to wear a stabilising brace all the time.

In recent photos, she’s no longer wearing the brace, so her wrist appears to be better. Gen also revealed more of what goes on when cameras aren’t around, such as “detailing shower drains, deep cleaning placements and a hard detailing of the crew mess”.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.