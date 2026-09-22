Abby Lee Miller just called out her former Dance Moms students in the messiest way

Abby Lee Miller just shaded her former students from Dance Moms, including Maddie Ziegler. She recently went on a podcast and called out the now-famous Dance Moms stars. Here’s everything she said about them.

Abby Lee Miller told E!, “They’re too big for their britches”, speaking about Nia Sioux, her former student from Dance Moms. “They don’t have time for their dance teacher,” she added.

This judgment comes after Nia revealed in her memoir Bottom of the Pyramid that she contacted Abby after hearing about her cancer diagnosis in 2018. She shared that “It was on my heart to reach out,” she told E!.

After hearing that Abby didn’t want to see her, she said, “I was like, OK. Yeah, you haven’t changed.”

“As far as I’m concerned, she no longer exists in my world, and I like it that way,” she wrote. “I’ve ended relationships with people who keep in contact with her; it’s a boundary I’ve had to set so I can heal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee)

Abby clearly wasn’t happy about that, leading her to say those harsh comments to E!. She also had words to say about Maddie, after she referred to her six seasons on Dance Moms as a “toxic environment.”

“When you wanted to win and you wanted to come in extra and you wanted more private lessons and you were the driving force, not your mother,” Abby said in her E! interview. “Why didn’t you say it then?”

Abby stressed that Maddie wanted to always remain on the top of the infamous Dance Moms pyramid, saying: “She wanted to win, she was a perfectionist.”

She definitely seems bitter that her former pupils have cut off contact with her and remain out of her life.

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