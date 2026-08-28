Abby Lee Miller has just spoken out on her feud with Maddie Ziegler and it’s SO savage

Abby Lee Miller has brought back up a Dance Moms feud with Maddie Ziegler, who she’s been arguing with for years. She spoke out on E!’s Hot Goss podcast, in which Lonnie Marts exclusively told Reality Shrine Abby is the exact same in real life as she is on the show.

It started when Maddie, who is now 23, claimed Abby created a “toxic environment” on the show. She’s clapped back years after, telling Hot Goss, “When you wanted to win and you wanted to come in extra and you wanted more private lessons, you were the driving force.”

“When your mother and father are screaming obscenities across the room, you’re hugging me and you’re holding on to me as tight as you can Maddie, why didn’t tell me then you don’t want to do a solo every week?” Abby claimed. “You don’t want to win every week.”

She added: “You don’t want to be in the front. You could have said that easily to me. We were close enough that could have happened. She wanted to win, she was a perfectionist. I’m the elder, and you have to speak to your elders,” and apparently she’s the same in real life!

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“They’re too big for their britches. They don’t have time for their dance teacher. Or they think they did it, their mom and dad did it, they paid for lessons. I know what I did for them in my studio,” Abby reflected. “I drove them back and forth, I took them to auditions.”

Podcast host Lonnie told us: “We had a phenomenal time with Abby. She’s an intense, old-fashioned coach so I was a little scared, I was surprised by how consistent she was. She sees it the way she sees it, we hadn’t had anyone yelling like this. You’re wrong, but I hear you.”

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