Cameron and Michelle speak out about adorable relationship after Married at First Sight USA

Michelle and Cameron decided to stay together during the Married at First Sight USA season 20 finale, and they’ve recently shared an update on how their relationship has been since. So, here’s everything they’ve shared about their adorable relationship.

In an interview with Us, Michelle and Cameron revealed that they’re taking some major steps in their relationship.

According to his LinkedIn, Cameron recently got a new job as an assistant men’s basketball coach at California State University East Bay. It’s located outside of San Francisco, California.

Michelle is planning to relocate and join Cameron in San Francisco within the next few weeks. “We’re just excited to finally be in one spot and not have this back and forth of us not really knowing where we’re gonna end up,” Michelle said.

Since the finale, they say that their love for one another has only gotten stronger.

“I think my favourite thing is that Cameron is so attentive and attentive to me. He remembers everything about me,” Michelle gushed.

For Cameron, “I think the biggest thing for me is seeing how Michelle lights up any room she goes into. Everyone she meets, she makes them feel important. … She puts smiles on people’s faces. I love getting to have those moments, and be like, ‘Wow, what an incredible woman.’”

Due to the nature of the show, the first time they met was at their wedding so Michelle never had a proposal. Cameron, however, proposed to Michelle after the finale “because [they] didn’t want to lose out on that experience.” She says it meant the world to her.

In an interview with Swooon, she shared that, “It was the same spot where we had our fantasy date, and so it just meant the world, and I thought he did a great job picking out the ring, too.”

They also had their own honeymoon sans cameras. “We went to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec, and yeah, we also got to go to Hawaii. So we’ve been doing a lot of travelling in the past year.”

After she makes the move to Northern California, Michelle and Cameron are planning to begin their surrogacy journey. “We’ll just be a little bit more settled and starting our life, and then looking into the surrogacy process. I think we’re just really excited.”

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