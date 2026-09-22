Below Deck Med’s Cooper had really long hair before yachting, so here’s his transformation

Below Deck Med’s Cooper Dawson had really long hair before he got into yachting, and then one day, decided to chop it all off. He hadn’t had the chop for six years, while he was part of a sports team, and then shocked them by randomly showing up with a short barnet.

He once had long hair and braids, until 2022, having grown it out from around 2017. At one point, Cooper just had a bob, basically, but then grew it all through the end of high school and graduation. Loads of people are now encouraging him to grow it out again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

Cooper was part of the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers while he had his long locks, and then by early 2023, it was way shorter. He was among the top 25 players in South Carolina by ESPN, bringing a very tall 6ft 5in to his football team back then.

He lived in Australia for a while, and has zero years behind him in the yachting industry. It’s all very new to him, and when he’s not working, Cooper is busy disc golfing, skincare and lifting in the gym. He calls yachting “the most secretly unprofessional industry.”

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Cooper said: “We put on masks for the guests, but as soon as they’re gone, we’re just a bunch of modern-day sailors looking for a drink and a good time.” Anyway, somehow Cooper is one of few people who can pull off both long and short hair, and he looks very different!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

He did actually have fairly short hair in 2016, though, when he first got into football. One friend even joked that having his hair shorter may have “made him better at pickleball” at least, while another friend said, “Haven’t seen you look like that since 4th grade! 😂😂😂.”

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