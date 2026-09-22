Um, The Voice coach Riley Green’s pictures of him hunting animals have been discovered

Riley Green has just joined The Voice as a coach, but in his spare time, it sadly looks like he hunts animals and poses with them. The most recent snapshot of his hunting hobby was shared in April earlier this year, and the animals involved are anything from deer to turkeys.

Warning: This article features disturbing content

In January, Riley wrote, “Had a blast chasin em down on South Texas… stuck an old 8 pointer and took my first Nilgai… and in case you don’t know they are absolutely delicious.. can’t wait to get some of this meat home and on the grill #weoutherehunting #deerhunting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman)

He bought a dog bred to hunt animals, and said he’s “got to start them young,” so he took his new pup out to kill a turkey. Riley has had backlash for this side hobby, with one person writing, “I just don’t like a sport where the other team doesn’t know it’s playing. 😢”

Another person commented: “Why kill all this animals just to have a hobby? I know you buy your beef and chickens at the grocery store 🙄.” Well, Riley was on reality show Redneck Island season five, and during that show, live animals are brought into the camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman) Riley frequently hunts ducks, too, which he describes as his “first love”. He told the Like A Farmer podcast: “Nobody was really doing it, so I found a lot of places with leases, started chasing them around, I really fell in love with that hunting and outdoor world.” He said duck hunting “gave him a whole new passion after sports” and added: “Now, I think I enjoy deer hunting for different reasons. It’s that disconnection from a reality of touring lifestyle, and going places where my cell phone doesn’t work, so I can hide in the woods.” Riley Green has been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

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