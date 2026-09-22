Here’s the real reason why Jin from BTS is missing from season two of Kian’s Bizarre B&B

He starred in season one of Kian’s Bizarre B&B, so why is Jin from BTS missing from season two? Here’s the real reason revealed, and it might shock you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

BTS’ Jin will not be returning for season two of Kian’s Bizarre B&B due to scheduling issues. His jam-packed schedule for BTS ultimately interfered with filming, so he couldn’t return for season two.

During an episode of the YouTube channel Life84, Jin revealed that they had previously discussed the new season together. Kian84 even told him, “Seokjin, I won’t do it without you.”

Kian84 then explained that the production team had tried to work around his commitments, but it just wasn’t possible.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B season one marked Jin’s first project after his military service. He was a staff member for Kian84’s guesthouse that was on a remote island on season one. He earned the title of “Manager Kim Seok-jin” because of his leadership skills.

“I’m happy with Jin because he was an assistant instructor in the military. He has sort of a military persona,” Kian84 said during season one’s press conference. “He has charisma and the ability to show people [what to do]. He emerged as the true leader of the pack.”

Jin was also super curious about the show and Kian84 after his military service. “My algorithm on my phone was filled with Kian for some odd reason. I was very curious because we see him onscreen, but it’s very different when you get to know him personally. I was just very curious.”

He acknowledged that visitors may be weary and distant from him because of his stardom. “I feel like a lot of people don’t want to be close with me, so I act very fun and friendly towards them,” he said about his time on the show. “I know some would [feel intimidated] around me because I am a part of BTS.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.