Here’s what Dancing With The Stars contestant Amber Glenn has said about her sexuality

Dancing With The Stars contestant Amber Glenn has been very open about her sexuality, and whilst she’s not gay, she did come out as bisexual and pansexual in 2019.

She came out during an interview with Dallas Voice, sharing: “The fear of not being accepted is a huge struggle for me. Being perceived as [going through] ‘just a phase’ or [being] ‘indecisive’ is a common thing for bisexual/pansexual women. I don’t want to shove my sexuality in people’s faces, but I also don’t want to hide who I am.”

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She was also concerned that she’d be seen as “less feminine” and as a result scored lower during her figure skating. Amber continued: “But I realized, well, if we’re ever going to get past that worry, someone has to do it. Someone has to break that mold and break that stereotype in order for the next person who comes out not to be afraid of that because they saw that it didn’t affect me.

“I learned a lot, and I think that being an advocate for the queer community and for mental health is one of the reasons why I keep going.”

Amber spoke more to Time, about feeling “sick” that she “was betraying” herself to be what was expected of female skaters. She shared: “With coming out, I felt I was able to lean into my strengths more. I’m a strong athlete, I have muscles, and I’m going to skate to songs I enjoy. I felt I was able to embrace all that once I came out. If that’s all that came out of my skating, just seeing someone like me being represented in skating, then placements be damned, medals be damned, I’m happy with what little stuff I’m able to do in the community.”

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And she also hopes that she might have inspired others who may be feeling insecure in their sexuality, explaining to Today: “The stories I’ve been told that something I did, something I said, and being who I am publicly, unapologetically has helped them feel better, that outweighs any sort of backlash or anything that could ever come negatively from me being who I am. It’s one of the reasons why I kept skating even when I might not have been seeing the results I wanted.”

So, whilst Dancing With The Stars contestant Amber Glenn isn’t gay, she is bisexual and pansexual and an outspoken member of the LGBTQ+ community.

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