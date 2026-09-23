‘She’s been through hell and back’: Aesha defends Gael after chaotic Below Deck Med fight

Aesha has spoken out in defense of Gael Cameron following a fight breaking out between Nathan and Joe during the most recent episode of Below Deck Med.

During the most recent episode, Nathan planned a night out with Gael and the rest of the crew, which included Joe Bradley. Joe felt anxious about spending time with the both of them. During the car ride home, Gael then attempted to address the tension between the three of them, with Nathan ultimately getting involved as things heated up.

Gael has been getting some backlash online for her actions during the episode, as some feel like she was being unnecessarily “condescending” towards Joe.

Aesha posted a statement on Instagram defending Gael after Below Deck Med, sharing: “Can people please give Gael some GRACE!? That poor woman has been through hell and back the last two years, a hell most of you attacking her from your high horse at home have no real idea about.

“During this time she was being fed so many lies day after day, she didn’t really understand what was going on in so many different areas. I will always stand by her side, because she is one of the most beautiful souls I have ever come across in my lifetime.”

She added: “And yes, I know she went to Croatia and agreed to go onto a public forum where people watch and have opinions, but again, you all have no clue what steps led to that and followed that.”

Following filming for the current season of Below Deck Med, Nathan was arrested for domestic violence and he’s since released a statement.

Gael also posted a statement after news of his arrest went public earlier in September, sharing: “Hey guys, I just want to say thank you so much for the support you’ve shown for Kayden and I. It’s been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself. I really appreciate the love you have sent our way, especially while everything that’s come to light, and I’m really working on finding myself again and moving forward.”

Bravo has confirmed it will not renew Nathan for another season, with a representative confirming: “Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future.”

Below Deck Med is currently streaming on Hayu.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.