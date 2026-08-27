Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher breaks his silence on his domestic violence charges from 2025

Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Nathan Gallagher has released a statement following his arrest for domestic violence in Australia from late last year. Here’s everything that he said.

As confirmed by Us Weekly and initially reported by Rolling Stone, Nathan was charged with “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault” in December 2025, according to a police memo.

Per the New South Wales Police statement, Nathan was arrested on December 27, 2025, following an alleged incident that took place after Christmas. He was charged after allegedly assaulting an unidentified 29-year-old woman at a Sydney-area apartment building.

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Nathan started off by saying that he’s “willing to respond because I don’t believe the public has heard the full story surrounding what happened.”

“I understand NSW Police have confirmed my arrest in December 2025. What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation,” Nathan said.

He goes on to say that he has “contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records” that he believes “provides important context and show events that have not been publicly reported.”

Nathan then reveals that he’s willing to provide the relevant footage to the public so “you can make your own assessment of what it shows.”

“There are also other matters surrounding the relationship that I have never discussed publicly, including circumstances surrounding the breakdown of our relationship, previous allegations she made about a former partner, and financial matters relating to the purchase of an apartment in Sydney. I have retained documentation and communications relating to those matters as well.”

Nathan clarifies that he won’t be releasing the private documents or making accusations on Instagram, and instead will “deal with it through the appropriate channels.”

However, he doesn’t “believe it is fair for one version of events to be presented publicly as though it is the complete story when there is evidence that may materially contradict or provide significant context to that account.”

“I’m not claiming I was perfect. I wasn’t. I made mistakes, and I will take responsibility for my own actions. But I will not accept being portrayed solely through one person’s account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Gallagher (@nathanjgallagher_)

Nathan’s biggest concern is his son, he says, whom he shares with fellow Below Deck cast member Gael Cameron. “One day he will be old enough to see everything that has been said about his parents, and I don’t want his childhood turned into a public battle.”

His number one priority is being recognised as his father, having a relationship with their son, and finding a way with Gael to “move forward and co-parent peacefully.”

Nathan ends his statement by saying: “I’m not looking for revenge, and not asking anyone to take my side. I simply want the opportunity for the other side to be heard and for the evidence to be considered.”

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