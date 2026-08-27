It’s been revealed what Felipe told Tori off camera during Married at First Sight USA

It’s finally been revealed what Felipe told Tori off camera on Married at First Sight USA. There had been a lot of speculation about what he said, with a lot of people assuming it was related to cheating. And if you guessed that you’d be right!

Tori revealed: “He’s thought constantly, constantly about cheating on me. I don’t have words, I don’t know if this man just wanted a paycheck. Or clout, which he also said, and that he wants to go into politics, and my mind right now is f*cking blown. I don’t have words. Don’t worry though, he really likes me, so much that he cried twice. Like, the f*ck?

“I don’t want to say this but this is so sociopathic. He had me so fooled, I did come here for the right reasons and I know who I am, I know my value, I know my worth and I know what I won’t take. This is not even the basement, it is on another level down through the earth of a level I will just not accept. I just cannot. Even on a marriage show f*ckboys find me.”

Thankfully Tori and Felipe did not get married on Married at First Sight USA, and even if we just went off what he told her off camera that would be for the best, let alone all his other awful behaviour.

And it turns out that Felipe was still active on tons of dating apps just days before getting married to Tori on MAFS USA.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, expert Paul Brunson revealed: “This is a scoop. I don’t think we’ve ever mentioned this. I went into the restaurant and I sat down with Felipe, there was a moment where there was a pause in the scene. I remember glancing down at his phone and I saw a dating app on the main screen of his phone. So I asked him to delete all of his dating apps, which he did.”

Paul revealed that Felipe was “reluctant” to delete all of the apps, sharing: “But then he’s going through — it’s so funny because most people have two. He’s like, ‘swipe, delete, delete, delete, swipe, delete,’ has all these dating apps. He deleted all of them, but that didn’t make the cut.”

And as it turns out, Felipe has since been spotted back on the dating apps after Married at First Sight USA, and god help that next woman.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.