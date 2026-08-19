Below Deck’s Nathan and Gael named in an apprehended violence case, so here’s what we know

Below Deck couple Nathan and Gael have been named in an apprehended violence court case. There’s been signs they’re no longer together for months, but now it’s revealed they’re due in court on September 1st, following the absence of Nathan on Gael’s social media.

The case was filed in New South Wales, Australia, in 2025. An AVO case is a formal request made to a court to protect a person from somebody they believe could cause them harm. The defendant will need to attend court on the first date after receiving their application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Gallagher (@nathanjgallagher_)

Once there, a judge will ask if they agree or disagree to the AVO being made. Five months ago, Gael unfollowed Nathan on Instagram, two months after Nathan announced he’d be going on a six-month social media break. This all happened after having a baby together.

He returned to Instagram with the lyrics of a song playing over his post. They read: “And my ex got me blocked, but I know she peekin’,” which raised a few eyebrows. Anyway, they then went to the zoo together as a family in March, and things all seemed to be going well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Gallagher (@nathanjgallagher_)

It’s believed the court filing was submitted after filming for Below Deck Med season 11 had wrapped. Images of Gael do remain on Nathan’s Instagram, but he has seemingly been wiped completely from her page, and it’s all looking a little messy, to say the least.

In September 2025, Nathan shared a photo of Gael with the caption, “You in every lifetime,” and has since limited the comments on the post. Since then, according to @shesspeakingwithemilyhanks, “It looks like a Constable has applied for it on behalf of Gael.”

The Instagram page adds that it “hints that she’s either approached the police about domestic violence, or the police were called to a disturbance.” However, nobody has been charged with anything yet. In Australia, the police can request an AVO themselves.

Nathan and Gael have been contacted for comment.

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