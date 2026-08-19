‘I was so screwed up from it’: Sydney Segal reveals she ‘had’ to do therapy after The Challenge

Sydney Segal has spoken out about her initial time on The Challenge, admitting she never thought she’d return after she felt “so screwed up” from it.

In an interview with People, she shared: ““I wasn’t gonna do The Challenge again. For me, it was gonna be like a one-time thing, you know, like, take something off the life résumé.

“All the rules go out the window on The Challenge though. Like, whatever you think you’d do in your regular life, it doesn’t apply, because there’s nothing regular about the situation. Obviously, I had to do therapy after the show, because I was so screwed up from it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Segal (@queensydney)



After her first time on The Challenge, in which Sydney Segal managed to make it to the finale and came second, she shared that she had to embrace the “eat or be eaten mentality,” which she says “really is effective.” Sydney admitted: “People fear you. You can really just fake it till you make it in a lot of ways.”

And despite her tumultuous time after The Challenge, Sydney shared why she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join Cutthroat, explaining: “In my life, I am an opportunist, and you never know what this could lead to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Segal (@queensydney)



She continued: “This season particularly was much more exciting for me because it was shorter. So even if I was gonna suffer, I was gonna suffer for much less [time] and hopefully make a ton of money. And at the end of the day, I am a public defender, so the extra money is fabulous.”

She added: “I have a philanthropic spirit, so I couldn’t not do it for the people,” she adds. “As much as I wanted to do it for myself and my future offspring, I did it for the people.”

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