Everything Diana Jenkins said in response to human trafficking allegations on RHOBH

When Diana Jenkins was on RHOBH in 2012, she was facing rumours of human trafficking, which were initially started when she brought out a coffee table book called Room 23. The book featured 100 celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan and the late Hayden Panettiere.

On the show, she called the claims “ridiculous” and “very, very dangerous,” explaining that the fake speculation severely impacted her life and family. A producer asked, “So you’re not an international sex trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?” to which she laughed.

Diana said how “absurd the online gossip was,” while her lawyer said: “She is not a sex trafficker, a madam, or a criminal. Her family has been threatened with violence, and her reputation has been irreparably tarnished,” during a lawsuit suing Crazy Days & Nights website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

Since Hayden Panettiere appeared in her book, Room 23, some viewers believed that Diana could be responsible for what happened to Hayden at 18, on a boat. However, Diana’s rep spoke to TMZ and made it crystal clear that she might sue you for saying that.

“Diana has had to deal with false online rumours before, and sadly, this is just another example of that,” her rep said in a statement. “So let me be 100% clear about this: It most certainly is not Diana, and anyone who claims it is her will be sued,” they continued.

The book led to rumours that Diana once ran a “secret call girl ring,” which she has denied for years. “It was like an offence of my character,” she said in a confessional on the Bravo show. Off-camera, she also sued a blogger who claimed she was a “sex trafficker.”

She said on RHOBH how she “can’t believe that it ever caught on” and added in a confessional: “It’s very, very dangerous. All you need to do is leak a bunch of fake rumours and you can actually destroy somebody’s life.” The speculation is all baseless.

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