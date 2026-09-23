Everything to know about Wonka’s The Golden Ticket premiere date, episodes, and cast

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket is premiering today, September 23, with most of the episodes out already. Teams of 12 are competing for a chance at $3 million in Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. So, what exactly is this new Netflix show and when does it air?

What exactly is Wonka’s The Golden Ticket?

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Netflix’s official description for the show reads: “In this one-of-a-kind reality competition, lucky players step inside Wonka’s chocolate factory to face unpredictable games, tests, and temptations.

Twelve teams of contestants go inside the factory to compete in games that will push them “physically, mentally, and morally,” according to Tudum.

The series is inspired by Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and pays tribute to the 1971 film.

It will also feature Rusty Goffe, who appeared in the original 1971 film as an Oompa Loompa. Peter Ostrum, who plays Charlie in the same film, is also making a cameo in Wonka’s The Golden Ticket.

Some of the high-stakes games that are played include Wheel of Misfortune, Bubble Jeopardy, and Steal or No Steal. They’re hosted by game-show icons: Howie Mandel, Nick Cannon, and Wayne Brady.

How many episodes are there and when does it air?

Currently, seven episodes are out now on Netflix. They released today, September 23. The two-part finale episodes of the season will release next week, September 30.

So, there are nine total episodes for season one of Wonka’s The Golden Ticket. It’s airing exclusively on Netflix.

The lucky 12 players are competing for a chance to win $3 million. It’s paid through a six-figure annuity paid over 30 years, so players won’t immediately receive the entire winnings all at once.

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