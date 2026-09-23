Nelson and Leo share their antics 24 hours after they were disqualified from The Challenge

Nelson and Leo from The Challenge were disqualified, and they’ve now shared exactly what they got up to 24 hours after being forced to exit the competition. Josh was also removed from the series after allegedly saying the n-word, alongside Leo, who he copied it from.

Both Nelson and Leo decided to make the most of their early exit, and have now shared the pictures of what they got up to. The series was filmed in Bangkok, Thailand, and therefore of course they went to Phuket and partied, after being put up in a hotel by show producers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEONARDO DIONICIO (@leonardo_dionicio)

Leo was carrying his backpack around, naturally, because he needs that gigantic bag to keep his passport in, he claims. Nelson commented on the throwback snaps, taken at YONA Beach Club Phuket, with, “LIFE….. 🙏🏽 ,” while Leo said they’re “#blessed.”

One person commented, “Left and saw a vacation opportunity😂❤️ love to see it,” and Leo confirmed they did with, “Hell yeaaa😂.” While Leo did eventually go home, Leo waited for his bestie Izzy Hawthorne to leave and then stayed in Thailand for three months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas)

For a while, Leo, Nelson and Izzy were an awesome trio in Thailand. Leo said how he had his flight set for the next day, but then when he was sent to the hotel, he decided he would stay in Thailand with Izzy for three months after the show wrapped up filming.

He then acknowledged to the Death, Taxes & Bananas podcast that every competitor signed the same contract. Leo realised he wasn’t “bigger than the program” and hasn’t ruined his relationship with the franchise, saying he’s in “good standing with production.”

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