Izzy Fairthorne gives account of alleged reason Josh and Leo were kicked off The Challenge

Following the announcement that Josh, Leo and Nelson were removed from The Challenge on disqualification, we didn’t get any more information on the removals from host TJ Lavin. Anyway, co-star Izzy Fairthorne has now given her account of what happened that day.

Izzy told Page Six: “We didn’t really know much about it. None of us were there. So when T.J came in and said, ‘They’re going,’ we were like, ‘What’s going on?’ They didn’t show it, but obviously we were so upset,” but then two of the three men filled her in on the details.

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“That situation about how sensitive it is, I think it should come from the horse’s mouth rather than me. I think people have their reasons for it. I don’t know if they’re protecting anyone. I don’t know if it shouldn’t make the cut because it’s a sensitive topic,” she said.

She was hoping for the drama to make the edit, but it was cut out. Izzy added: “And I think if anyone’s gonna speak on it, it should be the people in that situation.” She’s not the only person sharing their side of the story, as other The Challenge 42 stars are now speaking out.

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Tori Deal shared a photo with Nelson and said: “You are in my thoughts. It was an unfair hand that you were dealt (in my opinion). You came in the season so focused on being the best version of yourself. We all have our demons. You deserved to be there til the end.”

Nelson responded to the allegations himself, which claim that he’ll address Josh allegedly using the n-word when the time comes. Co-star Nurys has been savage at calling out Josh’s behaviour in particular, calling him a “disgusting boy,” saying his air time is “disappointing”.

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